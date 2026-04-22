‘They Will Have To Worry About Their Eyes’: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Issues Sharp Warning Amid Lenskart Row | Screengrab, X (@ANI)

The ongoing controversy surrounding Lenskart has taken a political turn, with Nitesh Rane making sharp remarks against the company.

Reacting to the backlash, BLP MLA Nitesh Rane questioned the credibility of an organisation that deals with vision care, suggesting that if those running it are not concerned about their own judgement, others may need to question their practices. His comments come at a time when the company is facing intense scrutiny online.

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Viral claims trigger public outrage

The issue began earlier this week when screenshots of an alleged internal grooming policy surfaced on social media. The document claimed that employees were restricted from wearing visible religious symbols such as bindi and tilak, while certain other forms of attire were reportedly allowed.

These claims quickly sparked outrage, with several users questioning the fairness and intent behind such guidelines. Calls for a boycott emerged, while others demanded clarity from the company.

Debate on inclusivity and workplace norms

As the controversy gained traction, it expanded beyond a single company to a broader discussion on inclusivity and workplace standards in India. Many argued that policies must reflect cultural sensitivity, especially in a diverse society where religious identity forms an important part of daily life.

Others pointed out the need for neutral dress codes in professional settings, highlighting the fine balance companies must maintain between uniformity and personal expression.

Calls for clarification grow louder

Amid the growing debate, there has been no clear confirmation on whether the circulated policy was officially implemented. However, the incident has once again highlighted how quickly workplace practices can become flashpoints in the age of social media.

With political voices now joining the conversation, the focus has shifted to accountability and transparency, as stakeholders await an official response from the company.