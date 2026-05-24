Dramatic Video Shows Youths Rescuing Goat Hanging From 4th Floor Of Building In Thane's Mumbra; Clip Goes Viral

Thane: A video of a dramatic rescue operation from Almas Colony in Mumbra's Kausa area is going viral on social media, showing a goat hanging dangerously from the fourth floor of a residential building.

The video of the incident was shared by Save Our Strays of Mumbra on its official Instagram handle. The clip shows a few youths climbing down from the terrace to the fourth lower floor slab in an attempt to rescue the goat.

People standing downstairs can be heard asking the rescuer to be careful. Some also suggested entering a resident's fourth-floor window so that one person could hold the goat while others pulled it up safely. According to the post, residents rushed outside after hearing the goat's loud cries for help. The goat was fortunately rescued by the young boys.

Currently, it is not known how the goat ended up hanging from the building, and there is no information about its owner. There are also no details on whether any police action has been taken in connection with the incident.

Social Media Reaction

The viral video has received mixed reactions on social media. While some praised the youths for risking their lives to save the goat, others raised concerns about the dangerous rescue method.

One user wrote, "Blessings."

Another user questioned why the rescuers risked their lives and commented, "Why didn't you guys call the fire brigade?"

A third user also added, "OMG... you people should have called the fire brigade for help. Please press charges against the owner for such carelessness and cruelty towards an animal."

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