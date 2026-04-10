How Mumbai Boys Rescued A Pigeon Using Kite? Viral Video Wins Hearts - WATCH

Mumbai, April 10: In a late-night incident in Mumbai, a group of boys came together in a thoughtful act to rescue a pigeon that had become trapped in wiring between two buildings, with the effort now going viral on social media.

According to the video shared by the Instagram handle ‘Mumbaiculture.in’, the boys used a simple yet effective method to free the bird. Instead of attempting a risky climb, they flew a kite in a strategic manner to gently dislodge the pigeon from the electric wires. The move reflected their presence of mind, as they chose to take action and not wait for someone to climb up.

Visuals circulating online show the pigeon trapped in electric wires, while a kite is carefully manoeuvred close to it to gently free it from the entanglement. The kite string is brought close to the pigeon and is used to gently pull it along, gradually freeing the bird from the wires.

The visuals also show the bird being kept in a basket before it is released. The incident has been widely appreciated online, with many praising the boys for their teamwork, quick thinking, and compassion.

The video serves as a reminder that even small acts of kindness, driven by empathy and smart decision-making, can make a meaningful difference.

1.5 Feet Mugger Crocodile Spotted In Mulund

A 1.5 feet mugger crocodile was spotted in the sewage drain near Nirmal Lifestyle in Mulund West, raising safety concerns among nearby residents. After locals raised an alarm, teams from the Wildlife Welfare Association and the Forest Department quickly reached the site, rescued the reptile, and released it back into its natural habitat.

The video of the incident was shared by mumbaitoday.news on Instagram. Following the rescue operation, residents expressed concerns about the possibility of other such species in the area. Acting on this, officials also initiated monitoring operations in and around the locality to ensure safety.

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