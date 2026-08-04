Dr DY Patil Passes Away: Condolences Pour In After Noted Educationist's Demise In Maharashtra |

The sudden demise of former West Bengal and Bihar Governor D. Y. Patil on Tuesday has sent shockwaves through political circles across the nation, with several political leaders expressing condolences and extending support to Patil's family during this difficult time.

Leaders pay tribute

Former Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Suresh Prabhu expressed condolences following the news of Patil's passing. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr D. Y. Patil, former Governor and a distinguished educationist whose vision transformed the lives of countless students through his immense contribution to education and nation-building," he wrote on his X account.

Moreover, Prabhu said he shared a special bond with Patil. Recalling their association, he stated that he had a warm personal relationship with Patil and would never forget his kindness, humility and unwavering commitment to public service. "His wisdom and encouragement left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him," Prabhu added.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. D. Y. Patil, former Governor and a distinguished educationist whose vision transformed the lives of countless students through his immense contribution to education and nation-building.



I had a very warm personal relationship with him and… pic.twitter.com/2QanyhKBll — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 4, 2026

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also expressed his condolences. On his X account, he wrote, "Eminent educationist, former Governor of Tripura and Bihar, Padma Shri Dr D. Y. Patil passed away at the age of 90. A visionary institution builder, philanthropist and respected public figure, he left an enduring legacy through his immense contributions to education, healthcare and public service."

𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐫 of Tripura and Bihar, 𝐏𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚 𝐒𝐡ri 𝐃𝐫. 𝐃. 𝐘. 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥 passed away at the age of 91. A visionary institution builder, philanthropist and respected public figure, he left an enduring legacy through… — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 4, 2026

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also extended his condolences to Patil's family. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote, "The news of the demise of Padma Shri Dr D. Y. Patil Ji is extremely heartbreaking."

Calling Patil a visionary educationist, social worker and former Governor of Bihar, Choudhary said Patil made indelible contributions to the fields of education, health and public service. "His inspiring life will always remain memorable," he added.

Shinde remembers education pioneer

As messages of condolence continued to pour in, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also extended his sympathies and support to the bereaved family.

Taking to X, Shinde wrote, "The great educationist, former Governor and Padma Shri Dr D. Y. Patil, whose visionary efforts transformed the face of education, society and healthcare in Maharashtra, has left an indelible void in the entire state and the academic world upon his passing."

Shinde further said Patil's efforts brought about a transformation in the education system. He also stated that Patil imparted education rooted in the principles of 'Academic Excellence' and 'Holistic Education', thereby giving higher education in the country a bold new direction.

Legacy of public service

Patil, a Padma Shri awardee, played several roles during his public life as an eminent educationist, philanthropist and Governor. He passed away in Maharashtra's Kolhapur at the age of 90. His death marks the end of an era in Indian education.

Born on October 22, 1935, Dr Patil dedicated his life to expanding access to quality education and social welfare. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 1991 in recognition of his contributions to education and public service.

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