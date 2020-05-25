Download Aarogya Setu app, passengers should not be from containment zone: SOP for handling of domestic air travellers arriving in Maharashtra

The airport operator/airlines shall ensure that while de-boarding/boarding of the passengers, social distancing norms are followed scrupulously and passengers are de-boarded/boarded in a staggered manner so that they don't crowd the screening area. Further, it should also be ensured by the Airport Operator that the de-boarding boarding, screening and exit/entry of passengers are done in an orderly manner.

Airports should be regularly sanitized, disinfected, and availability of soaps and sanitizers shall be ensured. The Airports authority shall ensure that all passengers shall undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flight. During boarding and travel, all passengers, airline staff and crew shall use face cover mask and also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene, read the SOP.

Meanwhile, the SOP said that all the passengers arriving in Maharashtra will be stamped on their left hand for identification and will have to compulsorily undergo home isolation for a period of 14 days as per the protocol. They shall self-monitor their health, it said.

The COVID-19 cases in the state are 50,231 and the death toll has reached 1,635.