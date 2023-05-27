Don’t want PAP homes? Monetary relief revised to ₹25-40 lakh |

Mumbai: The BMC has revised the monetary compensation amount for project affected persons (PAPs) to Rs25 lakh-Rs40 lakh in case of not choosing rehabilitation. Initially, the civic body had decided on Rs30 lakh as relief amount to those who don’t want to shift to PAP homes. This was raised to Rs50 lakh by the last standing committee before the municipality’s tenure lapsed. The new revised amount was passed by the administrator recently.

Every year, the BMC undertakes various infrastructure projects like road widening, widening of rivers and big nullahs and the laying of drainage and storm water lines. It also constructs flyover bridges and gardens in the city. For this, it has to demolish the structures that cause hindrance to the project.

PAP scheme housing

The civic body constructs 300sqft homes under PAP schemes, but sometimes people refuse to move into these houses and instead seek monetary compensation. As per its plan, it needs a minimum 5,000 and maximum 10,000 homes under PAP schemes.

A civic official on condition of anonymity said that the BMC gives compensation considering 300 sqft homes. Earlier, it had to pay Rs23.82 lakh as compensation to people in Sion, Wadala and Antop Hill areas, and Rs24.37 lakh to those in the Kurla area. In areas like Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel, the BMC had to give Rs46.59 lakh, while PAPs from Mahim, Dadar and Dharavi areas were eligible for Rs49.59 lakh.

At a recent meeting, the civic body said it has to incur huge costs in Dadar, Prabhadevi, Worli and Mahim, forcing them to reconsider the decision.