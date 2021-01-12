Don't take any coercive action against Sunaina Holey till further orders, Bombay High Court tells Mumbai Police

The Bombay High Court, on Tuesday, ordered Mumbai Police not to take any coercive action against a woman booked for posting objectionable posts against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale also ordered Mumbai Police not to take any coercive action against Sunaina Holey, a resident of Navi Mumbai. A directive has further been issued not to file its chargesheet in the matter.

Notably, Holey is also facing another FIR for her tweets allegedly made to create communal disharmony while raking up the incident wherein hundreds of migrant workers had gathered outside Bandra railway station. She has been booked for allegedly claiming that Muslim men had gathered outside the station only to further spread COVID-19.

Earlier, during the arguments, the state's special prosecutor and senior counsel Manoj Mohite had claimed that, owing to the huge number of her followers, Holey is an influential person. The state had also argued that it is investigating the after effects of her tweets.

The submissions have been vehemently opposed by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, who appeared for Holey.

Chandrachud argued that his client isn't an influential person just because she has a number of followers. He argued that there are several food outlets, which are followed by lakhs of users and this doesn't make them "professional tweeters”.

In his submissions, Chandrachud further pointed out that several politicians too have lakhs of followers. "But just because they all have umpteen followers, doesn't make them professional tweeters," Chandrachud had argued.