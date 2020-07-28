'Don’t let your mask down!' Aaditya Thackeray urges caution after COVID-19 positivity rate in Mumbai drops

For the first time in the last 100 days, Mumbai has recorded only 700 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner said on Tuesday morning. Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that this was a major relief, however, he urged people to remain cautious.

He said, "The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai & that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day(8776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months. Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down!"