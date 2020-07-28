'Don’t let your mask down!' Aaditya Thackeray urges caution after COVID-19 positivity rate in Mumbai drops

For the first time in the last 100 days, Mumbai has recorded only 700 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner said on Tuesday morning. Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that this was a major relief, however, he urged people to remain cautious.
He said, "The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai & that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day(8776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months. Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down!"
With 'Chase the Virus' initiative of the BMC, Mumbai will see more testing, said Thackeray. "It is also the only city to have liberalised testing and allowed citizens to test at will," he added.
"Chase the Virus model of Mumbai is being implemented in MMR region actively that has seen a ramping up of facilities in the past few weeks. Along with MMR, rest of Maharashtra too is taking all efforts to tackle covid pandemic effectively," the Worli MLA further said.
Meanwhile, according to a report by Indian Express, BMC has so far spent Rs 610 crore on its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
Rs 250 crore has been spent on setting up infrastructure like quarantine centres and COVID care centres. While Rs 130 crore has been spent on procuring medicines and equipment, a major component has been the purchase of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, and Favipiravir.
The civic body has spent Rs 75 crore on food for patients, high-risk contacts, and its own staff in hospitals and COVID centres. While, another Rs 40 crore has been spent on improving infrastructure at KEM, Sion, Dr RN Cooper, and Nair hospitals. The civic body has spent around Rs 10 crore on specialised hospitals like Kasturba and Sewri TB.
