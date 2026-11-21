'Don't Defame India Out Of Hunger For Power': Ravindra Chavan Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On PM Modi's Global Leadership |

Mumbai: BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan on Friday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and India’s position on the global stage, accusing him of defaming the country for political gains.





Chavan countered Gandhi’s remarks by sharing photographs from two G20 summits, highlighting what he described as the difference between India’s global standing before and after 2014. Gandhi had questioned India’s international role by referring to a photograph featuring US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping together.



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In response, Chavan shared a photograph from the 2011 G20 summit in France, showing then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh standing in the back row, alongside another from the 2024 G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, where Modi was seen at the centre of the gathering. He captioned the images as ‘India before 2014’ and ‘India after 2014’.



Taking a dig at Gandhi, Chavan said, “When the hunger becomes unbearable, one loses sight of everything else. Rahulji seems to be facing the same situation due to his hunger for power.”





He further warned Gandhi against allegedly tarnishing India’s image for political reasons, saying that no true Indian would tolerate such attempts.



Chavan maintained that the comparison between the two photographs reflected the change in India's international stature under Modi's leadership, turning the Congress leader's criticism into a fresh political confrontation between the BJP and Congress.