New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks describing India as a "side player" in global geopolitics, with party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari calling him a "Pak Fan Boy" and accusing him of projecting Pakistan as a role model for India's foreign policy.

Taking to X, Bhandari questioned Gandhi's repeated references to Pakistan during his overseas engagements and said, "Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!"

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"Yet again he idolizes Pakistan as a role model for him in foreign policy outreach!" he added.

Bhandari further alleged that Gandhi's remarks overlooked India's diplomatic efforts and its engagement with countries involved in international conflicts.

'India Is Acknowledged For Its Peace Efforts': BJP's Counter To Rahul Gandhi

In his post, Bhandari argued that India had been recognised by both Russia and Ukraine for its peace efforts. He also cited Iran's decision to waive restrictions under the Strait of Hormuz for Indian vessels as an example of India's diplomatic engagement.

Launching a further attack on the Congress, the BJP spokesperson brought up the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and the 2009 Sharm el-Sheikh joint statement, accusing the Congress-led UPA government of compromising India's sovereignty.

"Rahul Gandhi's love for terror state Pakistan made UPA compromise India's sovereignty at Sharm el Sheikh and not attack Pakistan post 26/11 terror attack!" Bhandari said.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say About India's Global Standing?

The BJP's reaction came after Rahul Gandhi, while interacting with students at the University of Chicago, described India as a "side player" in global affairs and questioned its limited role in international diplomatic engagements.

"India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player," Gandhi said.

Referring to Pakistan's role in negotiations between the United States and Iran, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said he was surprised that Islamabad was involved in diplomatic discussions while New Delhi appeared to be on the sidelines.

"I'm pretty shocked that Pakistan is busy negotiating with the Iranians and the Americans, and India's just looking," he said.

Gandhi also recalled India's leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement after Independence, arguing that the country should regain its independent voice and stature in international affairs.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Modi Government's Foreign Policy

Gandhi also criticised the Narendra Modi government's approach to foreign policy, particularly its emphasis on personal relationships with global leaders such as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Friendship is not the point. Who gives a damn about friendship? Do you really think that geopolitics is going to work because the guy is your friend?" Gandhi said.

He argued that international relations were shaped by larger political and economic structures rather than personal friendships between leaders.

On India-Pakistan relations, Gandhi maintained that dialogue could only be considered if Pakistan stopped supporting and encouraging terrorism against India. He said India could not engage in talks while innocent people continued to lose their lives due to terrorism.