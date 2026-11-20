New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a photograph of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin holding talks in China surfaced on social media. The two leaders were later joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping for a trilateral meeting.

Reacting to the image shared on X, Gandhi suggested that India's Prime Minister would have been part of the high-level discussion had the Congress been in power. Taking a dig at Modi, he said, "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table."

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"A compromised PM can never sit at this table," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added, in an apparent reference to what he described as Modi's compromised position in international affairs.

Trump, Putin And Xi Jinping Hold First-Ever Trilateral Meeting

Following the bilateral engagement, Trump and Putin joined Chinese President Xi Jinping for a historic trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen.

The meeting, which lasted approximately 80 to 90 minutes, marked the first-ever formal trilateral engagement involving the leaders of the United States, Russia and China.

The discussions covered global security, strategic stability, nuclear risks, energy cooperation and reforms to international institutions. The three leaders subsequently issued a joint declaration outlining their commitment to nuclear risk reduction, stable energy supplies and reforming the United Nations.

Despite the high-profile engagement, the declaration did not lay out a concrete roadmap for resolving the Russia-Ukraine war or announce any immediate breakthrough on major international conflicts.