Don’t cheat in HSC exams; stringent action in store

Following recent incidents of cheating and copying in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations, the state board has warned all students to avoid any malpractices or be ready to face the consequences. A strict inquiry will be initiated against students who try to cheat and they will have to explain themselves before a committee set by the state board.
Authorities of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division emphasised that students should refrain from all kinds of cheating as there are tough security measures this year.
A senior official of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “We have tightened the security measures, increased manpower who are inspecting the exam centres and initiated stringent punishments for those who were caught cheating.”
Any kind of cheating might pose a serious risk to the student’s academic career, said Krishnakumar Patil, in-charge board chairman, Mumbai division. Patil said, “Students try different tricks every year and use various methods to copy. Instead of these tricks, they should focus on studying sincerely and performing well in the exams. They should refrain from any acts of copying. If they are caught, they will have to face serious consequences.”
Till now, six cases of malpractices have been registered with the board in Mumbai and Thane division. In one of these cases, a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Nitesh Dhapte, the 21-year-old who was caught attempting to appear in place of his 17-year-old friend at the Khardi exam centre in Thane district. Dhapte was identified by the invigilator and was immediately reported to the flying squad.
Among the four cases of copying, one was caught using a mobile phone and bluetooth device inside the exam centre. While, in the last case, a student tore his answer sheet at a Goregaon exam centre.
An inquiry has been initiated against all these students who are caught for malpractices. Sandeep Sangve, secretary of the state board, Mumbai division, said, “These students will have to explain themselves before a committee. We will take due action accordingly.”
