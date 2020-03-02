Don’t cheat in HSC exams; stringent action in store

Following recent incidents of cheating and copying in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations, the state board has warned all students to avoid any malpractices or be ready to face the consequences. A strict inquiry will be initiated against students who try to cheat and they will have to explain themselves before a committee set by the state board.

Authorities of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division emphasised that students should refrain from all kinds of cheating as there are tough security measures this year.

A senior official of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “We have tightened the security measures, increased manpower who are inspecting the exam centres and initiated stringent punishments for those who were caught cheating.”

Any kind of cheating might pose a serious risk to the student’s academic career, said Krishnakumar Patil, in-charge board chairman, Mumbai division. Patil said, “Students try different tricks every year and use various methods to copy. Instead of these tricks, they should focus on studying sincerely and performing well in the exams. They should refrain from any acts of copying. If they are caught, they will have to face serious consequences.”