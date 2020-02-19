No copying cases in Mumbai; 34 in Latur on first day of HSC exams

Mumbai: Around 34 cases of copying and cheating were reported in Latur district for the English subject paper on Tuesday, which was the first day of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 board examinations. This was followed by 18 cases occurring in Nashik district, while no cases occurred in Mumbai.

On the first day of HSC exams, a total of 82 cases of cheating were reported in Maharashtra consisting of nine district-wise boards in Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Konkan region. Of this, 34 were in Latur, 18 in Nashik, 9 in Amravati, seven in Aurangabad, six in Pune, four in Nagpur and four in Kolhapur.

No cases of cheating occurred in Mumbai and Konkan region. Sandeep Sangve, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, “There have been no cases of cheating or copying in Mumbai. We had four different sets of question papers- A, B, C and D that were distributed to students. The question papers were based on worksheet patterns where students had to attempt creative writing, think of subjective answers and write their personal opinion on certain topics.”

Sources from the state board revealed paper chits were used for copying in Latur and Nashik areas. A senior official of the state board, said, “Most of the students were trying to copy using paper chits inside the examination hall.”

Students will appear for the next language paper on Thursday. HSC exams began from February 18 and will end on March 18, 2020.