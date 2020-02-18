HSC board allows student to write exam wearing gloves

I travelled from Ghatkopar and kept requesting the board officials to grant permission. Now, just three days before exams, the board has finally permitted him to appear for exams wearing gloves,” she said.

His mother revealed, the board officials asked her to present medical proof and also bring Kushal along to the board office before granting permission. Sandeep Sangve, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, “We are checking medical proofs because we often get a lot of bogus cases. It is better to verify before granting permissions.”

Modi will appear for his exams in a non-AC examination hall, wearing cotton gloves. His mother said, “The cotton gloves will be of immense help. Not only will they absorb the sweat, he will not lose his grip of the pen.

Latex surgical gloves, which we tried earlier, did not do the job. Invigilators can check his gloves before he begins writing his exam.”

In addition, the state board has provided Modi with an extra 20 minutes to complete his exam. Sangve said, ‘We have provided extra 20 minutes, so that he can be further at ease.”

Modi had taken his Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board Class 10 exam while studying at PG Garodia School, Ghatkopar, without any extra time.