HSC board allows student to write exam wearing gloves

Mumbai: Class 12 student Kushal Modi, will write for his Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations wearing cotton gloves, as he suffers from a condition called hyperhidrosis, in which his hands sweat profusely. After repeatedly seeking the board's permission since October, Modi has now finally secured permission to do so.
Modi, a Ghatkopar resident and student of Swami Vivekanand Junior College, Chembur, has had this problem for a while. His mother said, “Due to this condition, the palms of his hands sweat profusely. He cannot write, as he loses grip of the pen.
Also, the answer paper becomes wet due to sweat and this makes it quite difficult for him.“I visited the state board office at Vashi several times since October.
I travelled from Ghatkopar and kept requesting the board officials to grant permission. Now, just three days before exams, the board has finally permitted him to appear for exams wearing gloves,” she said.
His mother revealed, the board officials asked her to present medical proof and also bring Kushal along to the board office before granting permission. Sandeep Sangve, secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division, said, “We are checking medical proofs because we often get a lot of bogus cases. It is better to verify before granting permissions.”
Modi will appear for his exams in a non-AC examination hall, wearing cotton gloves. His mother said, “The cotton gloves will be of immense help. Not only will they absorb the sweat, he will not lose his grip of the pen.
Latex surgical gloves, which we tried earlier, did not do the job. Invigilators can check his gloves before he begins writing his exam.”
In addition, the state board has provided Modi with an extra 20 minutes to complete his exam. Sangve said, ‘We have provided extra 20 minutes, so that he can be further at ease.”
Modi had taken his Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board Class 10 exam while studying at PG Garodia School, Ghatkopar, without any extra time.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)