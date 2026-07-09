Dombivli Hospital Assault: Maharashtra Doctors, Nurses Continue Statewide Black Ribbon Protest Despite Ramesh Mhatre's Arrest | Video | Fpj

Mumbai: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding enhanced security in government hospitals, protection for healthcare workers and compensation for those injured in the Dombivali incident.

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Central MARD Maharashtra said its statewide one-day black ribbon protest on July 9 would continue despite the arrest of corporator Ramesh Mhatre, stressing that the safety of doctors and healthcare workers was essential for uninterrupted services. The Maharashtra State Nurses Association has announced a state-wide black ribbon protest from July 10 and warned of an intensified agitation if concrete action is not taken by July 13. The association said the government would be responsible for any adverse impact on healthcare services if its demands are ignored.

Private doctors across Kalyan-Dombivali suspended OPD and IPD services on Wednesday, except emergency treatment. IMA president Dr Rajesh Raju said clinics and hospitals remained shut in protest, while NIMA office-bearers Dr Pankaj Upadhyay and Dr Rahul Dubey demanded stringent action and better safety.

Doctors also questioned the alleged 12-hour delay in registering the FIR and sought clarity on the role of police personnel assigned to Mhatre’s security. Medical associations said the protest would continue until they were satisfied that impartial action was being taken.

Doctors’ associations, resident doctors’ bodies, nursing organisations and patient rights groups condemned the incident as an “attack on the entire healthcare system” and demanded a zero-tolerance policy against violence in hospitals.

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The Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctors’ Association (MSRDA) called it “an attack on the sanctity of public healthcare institutions, the rule of law and the constitutional framework” and sought a fair, impartial and timebound probe under the supervision of senior police authorities.

Patient rights activist Prof Bejon Kumar Misra demanded “strictest action and deterrent punishment” against those identified on camera to prevent such incidents from recurring