 Dombivli Hospital Attack: 'My Daughter Is Scared,' Says Father Of Assaulted Doctor Demands Strict Action| VIDEO
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Dombivli Hospital Attack: 'My Daughter Is Scared,' Says Father Of Assaulted Doctor Demands Strict Action| VIDEO

The father of assaulted doctor Dr Srishti Baviskar said his daughter is traumatised and afraid to return to work after the alleged attack at KDMC's Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli. As doctors continued their strike demanding justice, Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested along with three others in connection with the assault.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, July 08, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
Dombivli Hospital Attack: 'My Daughter Is Scared,' Says Father Of Assaulted Doctor Demands Strict Action| VIDEO

A day after doctors and hospital staff were allegedly assaulted at KDMC's Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, the father of one of the injured doctors said his daughter remains traumatised and fearful following the incident.

Speaking to the media, Dr Mahendra Baviskar, father of Dr Srishti Baviskar, said the attack has left doctors shaken and unwilling to return to work.

"My daughter is scared. She is not in a good state of mind. She is anxious and afraid to come here. She fears that someone might hit or harm her. We demand justice and the strictest possible punishment for the accused," he said.

Doctors Continue Strike, Cite Safety Concerns

Dr Baviskar said the assault was witnessed by members of the media and alleged that a doctor, a nurse and a hospital attendant were attacked.

He added that the medical fraternity would continue its protest until justice is delivered.

"The doctors are under tremendous stress. They are unwilling to work because they fear another attack. They are standing here in a state of terror," he said.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among doctors, with many demanding stronger security measures and stricter protection for healthcare workers on duty.

Shiv Sena Corporator Arrested

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende confirmed that an FIR had been registered at Vishnunagar Police Station. Three accused were arrested on Tuesday night and produced before a court, which remanded them to two days of police custody.

"We have now arrested the fourth accused, Ramesh Mhatre, and are proceeding with the investigation as per legal provisions," the DCP said.

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Three Aides Arrested Earlier

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade confirmed the arrest of Mhatre's aides Akshay Karande, Rajesh Pawar and Pramod Nikam.

According to police, the four accused allegedly assaulted on-duty doctors and nursing staff following an argument over the treatment of a female patient at the municipal hospital.

The investigation into the incident is currently underway.

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