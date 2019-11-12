Dombivili doctor robbed of Rs 5L

Thane: A 50-year-old lady doctor who had recently employed a maid and her husband, who is a watchman at her residence in Nandivli area in Dombivili, discovered that the duo had stolen gold jewellery and cash from her house amounting to Rs 5 lakh. Tilak Nagar police has registered a case of theft.

The victim, Dhanshree Koparde, told the police that she had engaged a part-time cleaning servant 21 days ago at her house.

The woman and her husband had introduced as Shashi Tamnag and Kami Singh and said they are a couple hailing from Nepal.

The incident happened on Monday, after which the couple disappeared. When the victim came home, she found that the cash and ornaments were missing.

Assistant police inspector from Tilak Nagar police station Mahesh Jadhav said, "The victim approached us and booked a case of theft. We have the couple's photos and have circulated them across police stations."