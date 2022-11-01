Dombivali Man runs 2,583 km in 61 days, breaks Guinness record | FPJ

A 29-year-old man from Dombivali ran 42km every day for 61 consecutive days, completing a total of 2,573km at the Savalaram Maharaj Sports Complex in Dombivli on Monday morning. He broke the record held by Ashish Kasodekar to enter the Guinness World Records.

After breaking the record, Vishak Krishnaswamy said, “I have broken the earlier record held by Ashish Kasodekar who ran for 60 consecutive days. I followed all the guidelines stipulated by the Guinness World Records authorities, with Sumanth Suvarna, Alpesh Marde, Laxman Kale and Sudhakar Patil witnessing my run.”

Mr Krishnaswamy has been praised by the citizens across Dombivali. Public Works Department (PWD) minister Ravindra Chavan came to the Savalaram Maharaj Sports Complex on Monday morning and wished him luck to set the new record. After completion, Mr Krishnaswamy was honoured by the Shrikant Shinde Foundation and was felicitated by several senior civic officials and representatives of various political parties.

The running track at the sports complex is circular and 540m-long. Mr Krishnaswamy ran daily under the supervision of officials appointed by Guinness, who kept track of his progress and informed the Guinness World Records management of his activities in advance. A supervisor was also appointed by Guinness to verify his information online.

Earlier in May-June 2022, Mr Krishnaswamy created a world record in attempting a barefoot half-marathon for 21 consecutive days. Speaking about his inspiration, he told FPJ, “When I first heard about the inspiring story of Terry Fox – the first amputee to complete the New York City Marathon – I too took to the roads and started running in 2017 at the age of 24. I have made many records like securing 2nd place in the 72-hour and 300km endurance run in Bengaluru, 2nd place in the Hennur Bamboo Ultra 220km run and third place in 161km Pune Ultra Marathon.”

Mr Krishnaswamy now has his sight set on representing India in the Ultra Barefoot Run.