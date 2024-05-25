Dombivali Blast: 'Units Handling Hazardous Chemicals To Be Shifted Out Of Residential Areas,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said instructions have been given to to shift the units that deal with highly hazardous chemicals out of residential areas to avoid the recurrence of incidents like the Dombivli chemical factory blast.

Speaking to media persons at the BMC headquarters after taking a review of monsoon preparedness of Mumbai, Shinde said that Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) should shift the hazardous chemical companies to the lands that have been purchased.

“Otherwise they should change the land use from chemical to IT, engineering or textile and the government will give additional concessions for that purpose. We will give them an opportunity to start such industries where there will be no accidents,” he added. Talking about the factory explosion incident, Shinde said the blast occurred due to hydrogen peroxide chemical, and it was triggered due to a rise in the temperature inside the reactor.

Devendra Fadnavis Slams Uddhav Thackeray

Meanwhile, hitting out at the opposition, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray did nothing to move factories from Dombivili MIDC when he was the chief minister.

Fadnavis, speaking to the media at Nagpur, said the Mahayuti government will work towards finding alternative sites for these factories. Earlier in the day, state Congress chief Nana Patole slammed the state government over the blast, claiming that the previous MVA government had ordered to shut the chemical plant, but it was revived under the present regime.

“Any industry cannot be moved in a day, and for many years, discussions were on to move these factories. However, Uddhav Thackeray has not done anything in this regard,” the deputy chief minister said.