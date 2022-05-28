Dog park in Vashi to be ready soon

Mumbai: There is good news for dog lovers as the much-awaited dog park in Vashi is likely to be inaugurated soon. A few civic works are being carried out and once they are completed, the dog park will be available for pet lovers.

The work on the Dog Park in Vashi was started in April last year at around 870 sqm area. The dog park will have an enclosure within a park in sector 8 in Vashi. Pet lovers are eagerly waiting to take them for a walk with their dogs.

Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi was the catalyst in getting the dog park in Vashi after she felt residents needed a dedicated area where they can take their dogs for a walk.

The dog park is being developed at a cost of Rs 26 lakh.