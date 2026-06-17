'Does He Even Understand The Law?': Sanjay Raut Faces Backlash From Opposition Leaders Following His Remarks amid Shiv Sena UBT Turmoil

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has been facing backlash from opposition leaders following his abusive remarks during a press conference on Wednesday in Delhi.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Sanjay Raut hurled abuses, and the frustration follows amid the ongoing 'Operation Tiger'. Operation Tiger, a term coined by the media, is a mission being led by Shiv Sena members to pursuade Sena UBT members to switch the party.

Moreover, the party is facing internal instability after speculation gained momentum in the state that six Shiv Sena (UBT) members are allegedly in contact with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Following Raut’s remarks, several members from the ruling Mahayuti have reacted sharply.

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said, "Does he even understand the law? If MPs say they are leaving your party, why abuse them? Sanjay Raut is threatening them. Arvind Sawant is also a senior; we respect that, but such threats should not be made. Everyone knows the rules here."

Shiv Sena leaders react

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kalyankar, reacting to Raut’s remarks at the press conference, said that discussions around Operation Tiger had been circulating on news channels and in newspapers for the last six months, contributing to instability within Shiv Sena (UBT).

Adressing the media, he said, “If Eknath Shinde is a leader among the people, has served as Chief Minister, and is currently the Deputy Chief Minister, then many people are ready to join the party trusting his leadership. The public will see the complete picture in the coming days."

BJP joins attack on UBT

Moreover, BJP leader Ram Kadam, speaking on the sharp remarks made by the Shiv Sena spokesperson, said that no one in their party would survive except the father and son. Further explaining, he stated that their party is falling apart.

According to Kadam, the Sena UBT leadership has lost the confidence of its members and people are repeatedly leaving Uddhav Thackeray.

"Uddhav Thackeray's body language, his leaders' statements, and Sanjay Raut's admission that his party is splitting. Connecting all these points, Uddhav Thackeray himself and his leaders are saying that their people are splitting... Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut must understand that anyone who is fed up with them and wants to leave them is worth nothing, but staying with them is worth a lot. What kind of justice is this?” Kadam said.