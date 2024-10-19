Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: Central Railway Announces 570 Special Train Trips For Festive Season; Check Details

Representational Image

Central Railway announces a total of 570 special train trips for its passengers to ease the rush and enable comfortable travel on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath Puja Festivals.

85 Special Trains have been announced which will complete these 570 special train trips, 42 trips of which have already been ferried.

These trains include AC Specials, trains with mixed combination of AC, Sleeper and General coaches and also Unreserved Specials.

The Diwali / Chhath Puja Festival Special trains are being run from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur etc to various destinations across the country.

Of the 570 Festival Special train trips, 108 trips are being run by CR for passengers travelling to various places in Maharashtra like Latur, Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, Nanded and other places enroute.

For North bound passengers CR is running 378 trips to various places like Danapur, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, Agartala, Santragachi and other places enroute. Of the 378 trips 132 trips are being run from Mumbai, 146 trips from Pune and the rest from other places on CR.

For South bound passengers CR is running 84 trips to various places like Karimnagar, Kochuveli, Kazipet, Bengaluru and other destinations.

These Festival Special trains will be helpful to passengers to plan their journeys so as to reach their destinations well in advance and celebrate Diwali / Chhath festivals with their near and dear ones.

*The bookings for these trains have been opened and tickets can be booked by passengers from early convenient date*.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Central Railway appeals to its passengers to travel with valid tickets and identification cards to avoid inconvenience.

The Central Railway management expresses its gratitude to the passengers for their trust and support in choosing our services. We remain committed to providing safe, comfortable, and convenient travel experiences to all our esteemed passengers.