Mumbai's Ek Chalis Ki Last Local: Dombivli Advocate Raises Concerns Over Central Railway's Revised Train Timings, Threatening Nightlife And Daily Commuter Routines

Mumbaikars Want Back Ek Chalis Ki Last Local

Mumbai: Dombivli-based advocate and frequent commuter Deepak Dubey has raised concerns over the revised timings of the last local trains on the Central Railway’s Mumbai division, which he believes significantly disrupt the daily routines of hundreds of commuters.

In a recent email to Central Railway's General Manager and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dubey emphasized the implications of these changes on Mumbai's vibrant nightlife

Effective October 5th, the Central Railway implemented a new timetable that altered the departure times of the last trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The last train to Karjat now leaves at 12:12 AM, 12 minutes earlier than its previous schedule of 12:24 AM.

The last train to Kasara departs at 12:08 AM, six minutes earlier than before, while the last local for Thane has been moved to 12:24 AM, four minutes earlier than its former 12:28 AM timing. This effectively leaves no suburban train services available on the Central line after 12:24 AM.

In stark contrast, the Western Railway line continues to offer services until 1 AM, with the last Borivali train departing at 1 AM and the last Virar train at 12:50 AM. Despite receiving a new timetable effective from October 12th, the Western Railway did not alter the timings of its last local services.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Dubey emphasized the importance of these late-night services, stating, “For those who work late into the night, these so-called small changes in railway lingo have enormous implications.” He warned that if the railway authorities do not respond adequately to these concerns, he may be forced to take legal action in the High Court. “This is a crucial issue not just for daily commuters but also for Mumbai’s nightlife culture,” he added.

In response to the grievances from commuters, the Free Press Journal has launched a campaign titled "Mumbaikar Wants 'Ek Chalis ki Last Local'," referencing a popular Bollywood film that highlighted the significance of late-night local trains to the city’s nightlife.