7 Special Trains For Diwali & Chhath Festivals To Have Stoppages In Bhopal, Itarsi, Jabalpur & More; Check List

Special Trains For Diwali And Chhath Festivals Will Pass Through Bhopal Division | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the huge demand of passengers traveling for the upcoming festive season, Railways has decided to run festival special train service to manage the rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath festivals.

In which some special trains will also pass through Bhopal Division, the details of which are as follows:-

1. LTT-Danapur Daily Special (42 trips)

01143 Daily Special will depart from LTT Mumbai daily at 10.30 am from October 22 to November 11 and reach Danapur at 18.45 pm the next day. (21trips).

01144 Daily Special will depart from Danapur daily at 21.30 hrs from October 23 to November 12 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 04.50 hrs on third day. (21 trips)

Stoppages include Thane, Kalyan, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara.

2. CSMT-Asansol Weekly Special (8 trips)

01145 Weekly Special will depart from CSMT Mumbai every Monday from October 21 to November 11 at 11.05 hrs and reach Asansol at 02.30 hrs on third day. (4 trips).

The 01146 Weekly Special will depart from Asansol every Wednesday from October 23 to November 13 at 21.00 hrs and reach CSMT Mumbai at 08.15 hrs on third day. (4 trips)

Stoppages include Dadar, Kalyan, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Deoria Sadar, Gaya, Koderma, NSC Bose J Gomo, Dhanbad and Kulti.

3. Pune-Danapur Daily Special (28 trips)

01205 Daily Special will depart from Pune at 15.30 hrs daily from October 25 to November 07 and reach Danapur at 02.00 hrs next day. (14trips).

The 01206 Daily Special will depart from Danapur at 05.30 hrs daily from October 27 to November 09 and reach Pune at 18.15 hrs next day. (14 trips)

Stoppages include Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara.

5. LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Special (4 trips)

01053 Weekly Special will depart from LTT Mumbai on Wednesday October 30 and November 06 at 12.15 hrs and reach Banaras at 16.05 hrs next day. (2 trips).

The 01054 Weekly Special will depart from Banaras on Thursday October 31 and & November 07 at 20.30 hrs and reach LTT Mumbai at 23.55 hrs next day. (2 trips)

Stoppages includes Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, *Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna,* Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Varanasi.

6. LTT-Danapur Bi-weekly Special (8 trips)

01009 Bi-weekly Special will depart from LTT Mumbai on Monday & Saturday at 12.15 hrs on October 26, October 28, November 02 and and November 04 and will reach Danapur at 17.00 hrs next day. (4 trips).

The 01010 Bi-weekly Special will depart from Danapur every Tuesday & Sunday at 18.15 hrs on October 27, October 29, November 03 & November 05 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 23.55 hrs next day. (4 trips).

Stoppages includes Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, *Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar & Ara.

7. LTT-Samastipur Weekly Special (4 trips)

01043 Weekly Special will depart from LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on Thursdays dated October 31 and November 07 and reach Samastipur at 21.15 hrs next day. (2trips).

The 01044 Weekly Special will depart from Samastipur at 23.20 hrs on Fridays dated November 01 & November 08 and reach LTT Mumbai at 07.40 hrs on third day. (2 trips).

Stoppages include Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa