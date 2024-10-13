 MP: Passenger Wins Legal Battle Against Railways Over 3-Hour Train Delay; Receives Compensation Of ₹7000
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Passenger Wins Legal Battle Against Railways Over 3-Hour Train Delay; Receives Compensation Of ₹7000

MP: Passenger Wins Legal Battle Against Railways Over 3-Hour Train Delay; Receives Compensation Of ₹7000

The forum ordered the Railways to pay the ticket amount of ₹803.60, ₹5,000 for mental agony and ₹2,000 as litigation expenses to passenger Arun within 45 days otherwise the Railways will also have to pay interest at the rate of 9% per annum.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): It is very common to hear that train got late, but you will be surprised to know that a passenger put the Railways in the dock after a train got late by 3 hour. The passenger faught a long legal battle against the issue, prompting the Consumer Forum to imposed a fine of ₹ 7k on the Railways and ordering to pay the fine within 45 days.

According to information, Arun Kumar Jain had to travel to Delhi on March 11, 2022. Arun's brother, Rajesh Jain booked ticket on his behalf on March 5, 2022. The bookings were made for special train from Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi in 3rd AC coach whose fare was ₹1,293.

Read Also
WATCH: Bhopal Man Suffers Heart Attack During Ravan Dahan; ACP’s Promptness Saves Life, Video...
article-image

On March 11, the train had to reach Jabalpur at 3:30 pm and it was scheduled to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 4:10 am on March 12, but the train got delayed by about 4 hours and he could not get his next connecting train, which was for Dehradun at around 6:45 am.

Following that, he filed a petition in Consumer Forum. Notably, Arun is an advocate by profession and himself presented his case before the Consumer Forum. Arun in his petition stated that he had kept sufficient time of three hours between the two trains.

FPJ Shorts
Prince Narula Sports ‘Baby Bump’ As He Wishes Wife Yuvika Chaudhary On Their Anniversary
Prince Narula Sports ‘Baby Bump’ As He Wishes Wife Yuvika Chaudhary On Their Anniversary
Thane Drugs-In-Parcel Fraud: 37-Yr-Old Woman Loses ₹9 Lakh To Scammers Posing As Police Officers
Thane Drugs-In-Parcel Fraud: 37-Yr-Old Woman Loses ₹9 Lakh To Scammers Posing As Police Officers
Mumbai: Western Railway To Boost Punctuality And Add Local Train Services With Completion Of Sixth Line By March 2025
Mumbai: Western Railway To Boost Punctuality And Add Local Train Services With Completion Of Sixth Line By March 2025
‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans Over Promo Shoot With Nataša Stanković
‘Aur Free Mein Itna PR..’: Elvish Yadav Reacts To ‘Abuse’ Received By Hardik Pandya Fans Over Promo Shoot With Nataša Stanković

After a 2-year long battle, the Consumer Forum has found deficiency in service of the Railways and imposed penalty.

Read Also
Angry Lover Creates & Puts Up Obscene Photos Of Girlfriend On Walls After She Refuses To Marry Him...
article-image

Arun told Free Press that many arguments were given by the Railways but no concrete documents could be presented before the court.

The forum ordered the Railways to pay the ticket amount of ₹803.60, ₹5,000 for mental agony and ₹2,000 as litigation expenses to passenger Arun within 45 days otherwise the Railways will also have to pay interest at the rate of 9% per annum.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Passenger Wins Legal Battle Against Railways Over 3-Hour Train Delay; Receives Compensation Of...

MP: Passenger Wins Legal Battle Against Railways Over 3-Hour Train Delay; Receives Compensation Of...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Nagar, Airport Colony, Mousam...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Nagar, Airport Colony, Mousam...

MP SHOCKER! 23-Year-Old Woman Hangs Herself Over Dispute With Hubby In Bhopal, Dies

MP SHOCKER! 23-Year-Old Woman Hangs Herself Over Dispute With Hubby In Bhopal, Dies

17-Year-Old Girl Feeds Family Drugged 'Aloo Parathas,' Runs Away With Boyfriend In Gwalior; Just 6...

17-Year-Old Girl Feeds Family Drugged 'Aloo Parathas,' Runs Away With Boyfriend In Gwalior; Just 6...

Bhopal: May Goddess Slay Modern-Day Mahishasurs; Bengali Durga Puja Ends With Sindoor Khela

Bhopal: May Goddess Slay Modern-Day Mahishasurs; Bengali Durga Puja Ends With Sindoor Khela