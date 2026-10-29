Diwali 2026: Maharashtra FDA Seizes Spices Worth ₹19.69 Crore, Issues 557 Notices | X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its food safety enforcement drive ahead of Diwali, conducting 1,057 inspections and seizing 11,963 quintals of spices and spice-based products worth Rs 19.69 crore across the state.

FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe on Thursday said the department had initiated action against food products and raw materials available in the market to ensure compliance with food safety standards during the festive season.

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FDA Conducts 1,057 Inspections Across Maharashtra

Speaking to reporters, Mundhe said “The FDA has issued various compliance orders. An order was issued during the festive season. Ahead of Diwali, it was necessary to take action against raw materials available in the market.”

Following the inspection, the licences of 94 establishments were suspended, while the officials issued 557 improvement notices to food business operators over compliance-related concerns.

Inspections To Expand To Retail Shops

The enforcement drive has so far focused on warehouses and manufacturing units. The FDA is now planning to extend inspections to retail shops and other commercial establishments selling food products.

Mundhe said enforcement activities would be intensified further as Diwali approaches. He also raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with expired and substandard food products.

“The incidents of illnesses tend to rise during the festive season. Expired food products and substandard food items are also among the contributing factors,” the FDA chief said.

Spices and spice-based products are widely used in preparing traditional Diwali faral and other festive snacks.

Over 859 Kg Of Food Items Seized In Separate Drive

In a separate inspection conducted on October 27, FDA officials seized more than 859 kg of food items worth approximately Rs 2.70 lakh.

During the drive, officials seized 250.50 kg of milk powder, buffalo milk and paneer worth Rs 76,510 from Yashoda Dairy. While another 296 kg of broken rice valued at Rs 35,520 was seized from Classic Enterprises.

Seized Products To Undergo Further Scrutiny

The seized items will undergo further scrutiny as part of the regulatory process. Officials will take further action against food business operators found violating applicable food safety requirements.

The department is expected to continue its inspections at manufacturing facilities, warehouses and retail establishments during the festive season.

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