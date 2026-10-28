Maharashtra FDA Seizes Over 859 Kg Of Food Items Worth ₹2.70 Lakh In Mumbai Inspection Drive On October 27

FDA officials seize food products during a citywide safety inspection drive | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized more than 859 kg of food items worth approximately Rs 2.70 lakh during an inspection drive across Mumbai on October 27, targeting suspected substandard food, mislabelled products and food stored under unhygienic conditions.

During the drive, officials seized 250.50 kg of milk powder, buffalo milk and paneer worth Rs 76,510 from Yashoda Dairy. Officials also seized another 296 kg of broken rice valued at Rs 35,520 from Classic Enterprises.

Assorted Sweets Seized For Further Scrutiny

The FDA also seized 72 kg of mohanthal worth Rs 36,000 from Geetanjali Catering Services and 240.50 kg of assorted sweets valued at Rs 1.22 lakh from Arihant Sweets.

The assorted sweets are suspected to contain excessive added colouring, following which further action has been initiated, the FDA said.

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The inspection drive checked the quality and safety of food articles and ensured compliance with food safety standards. The seized products will undergo further scrutiny as part of the regulatory process.

The FDA has been conducting inspection drives to identify potentially unsafe food products and take action against businesses found violating food safety requirements.

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