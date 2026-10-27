Mumbai: FDA Crackdown Puts Quick Commerce Product Quality Under Spotlight Ahead Of Diwali

Expired and damaged products reportedly found at warehouses raise food safety concerns as festive shopping increases | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 27, 2026: Ahead of Diwali shopping, product quality has emerged as the biggest concern for Mumbai consumers ordering through quick-commerce platforms, with recent action by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raising questions about the safety and quality of products supplied from warehouses. A LocalCircles study found that 62% of users in Mumbai prioritise product quality while choosing a platform for festive shopping.

The findings come amid increased FDA scrutiny of quick-commerce operations, including action against warehouses in Malad West and Bhiwandi over reported food safety violations involving expired and damaged products.

With consumers increasingly relying on these platforms for last-minute purchases of sweets, packaged food, gifts and puja essentials, the survey highlights the importance of quality assurance alongside convenience.

Price And Additional Charges Concern Shoppers

The study, which received over 27,000 responses from quick-commerce users in Mumbai, found that 61% prioritised the best prices or overall value, while 41% preferred platforms charging low or no additional fees.

Concerns over pricing were also evident, with 61% saying delivery, handling, small-cart and other charges often or very often pushed their final bill higher than expected.

In the last couple of months, the FDA suspended the food licences of multiple stores and warehouses after officials reportedly found cockroaches in fresh fruits and vegetables, along with expired and damaged packaged food stored alongside fresh stock.

Against this backdrop, the survey found that product quality narrowly outranked price and overall value as the leading consideration for festive shopping. Product availability was cited by 51% of respondents, while 39% prioritised reliable delivery. Offers and discounts, a wide range of festive products, and fast delivery were each cited by 36%.

Mumbai Shoppers Prioritise Delivery Speed

Speed, however, remains an important consideration for Mumbai consumers. While 36% of respondents in the city cited fast delivery as a factor in festive shopping, the corresponding national figure was 22%, indicating that shoppers in Mumbai place greater importance on delivery speed.

The findings suggest that as Diwali shopping gathers pace, quick-commerce platforms will have to compete on product quality, value and transparent pricing, besides delivery convenience.

The FDA's action against warehouses has added to the focus on food safety, particularly when consumers are ordering festive food products without physically inspecting them before purchase.

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The LocalCircles survey received over 27,000 responses from quick-commerce users in Mumbai, while its nationwide study received over 204,000 responses across 130 districts of India. The findings reflect the responses of survey participants.

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