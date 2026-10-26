Maharashtra FDA Suspends Blinkit’s Bhiwandi Licence Over ₹32.71 Lakh In Expired Food Stock

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended Blink Commerce Private Limited’s food business licence in Bhiwandi after the company failed to establish the authorised disposal of expired food products | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licence of Blink Commerce Private Limited’s facility in Pagao, Bhiwandi, after the company failed to provide verifiable proof of the disposal of 18,405 expired, spoiled and unsaleable food items valued at Rs 32.71 lakh. An FIR was registered against the company on October 23 over the matter.

During an inspection, the FDA found that records related to the transportation and final disposal of the food products were incomplete.

The company failed to produce essential documents, including weighment slips, vehicle details, e-way bills, goods receipt records, CCTV footage, time-stamped photographs and disposal certificates to establish that the products had been destroyed through authorised channels.

FDA Questions Disposal Documentation

According to the FDA, the company director appeared for a hearing and reportedly stated that agreements with two agencies had been submitted. However, the FDA maintained that agreements alone were insufficient to establish that the expired products had been collected and destroyed.

The department is investigating whether the products handed over for authorised disposal were diverted through intermediaries and subsequently reintroduced into the market. The investigation is underway.

FIR Registered Against Company

An FIR was registered at Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station on October 23 following a complaint by a food safety officer. The case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 275, 61 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 59(i) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Earlier, on October 14 and 15, seven FDA teams inspected warehouses and disposal centres in Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Chakan and Nighoje. During these operations, expired and spoiled food products totalling Rs 48.09 lakh were found.

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