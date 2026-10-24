Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 7 Eateries Over Food Safety Violations; Destroys 564 Litres Of Milk, Seizes Gutkha |

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences or registrations of seven food establishments across Mumbai, including Mumbai Darbar Family Restaurant in Lower Parel and Ottoman Cafe in Andheri West, over alleged food safety violations. In separate enforcement drives on October 23 and 24, the department destroyed 564 litres of milk and seized banned gutkha worth Rs 4.22 lakh from the city.

FDA Finds Hygiene Violations

The action against the eateries followed inspections that revealed violations of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration) Regulations, 2011. These included unhygienic kitchens and drainage systems, improper storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, use of unauthorised food colours and absence of medical certificates for food handlers.

The other establishments whose licences or registrations were suspended include Chacha Eagle Kulfi Falooda in Jogeshwari West, Bharat Canteen in Andheri West, Green Turtle Hospitality in Oshiwara, Atul Tiffin in Byculla and P. B. Enterprises in Sewri West.

Inspections Across Six Areas

In a separate drive targeting dairies and milk sale centres in Govandi, Mankhurd, Antop Hill, Chembur, Dharavi and Mahim, the FDA destroyed 564 litres of milk. The action included 85 litres of suspected loose milk seized from Sainath Dairy & Farsan Mart in Govandi and Maharana Dairy in Mankhurd. Samples were collected for laboratory analysis.

The department also initiated licence suspension proceedings against Agasti Milk Agency in Mankhurd over hygiene violations and legal action against Yadav Dairy in Govandi East for allegedly operating without a licence. At Sagar Milk Centre in Antop Hill, 250 litres of milk worth Rs 11,625 was destroyed for violations of prescribed storage and handling requirements. Another 229 litres were destroyed at Shakti Dairy in Dharavi and Rahul Milk Centre in Mahim West.

Meanwhile, the FDA seized banned gutkha worth Rs 4,22,880 in the Nal Bazar area and collected seven informal samples during the inspection. A case was registered against the accused for a first-time offence.

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