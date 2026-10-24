Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg: Mumbai-Bound Traffic To Face Three Daily Closures From October 26 To November 6 | File Photo (Representative Pic)

Mumbai: To prevent landslides and falling of boulders from hill slopes near the tunnel entrance and other locations between Bharveer Interchange and Igatpuri Interchange on the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, work of installing safety nets will be undertaken. For this, traffic blocks will be imposed in phases from October 26 to November 6. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will carry out the work.

Mumbai-Bound Traffic To Be Stopped

As per permission granted by the Highway Police, traffic towards Mumbai between Bharveer Interchange and Igatpuri Interchange will remain closed from 10 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 2 pm and 4 pm to 5 pm from October 26 to November 6.

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All travellers on the Samruddhi Mahamarg are requested to plan their journey accordingly during the above period.

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