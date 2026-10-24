Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Vikhroli And Kurla; Motorcyclist Crashes Into Parked Dumper | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two separate road accidents in Mumbai claimed two lives within hours of each other, raising concerns over road safety and negligent driving. In Vikhroli West, a 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his friend seriously injured after their two-wheeler crashed into a dumper allegedly parked in a hazardous position without adequate warning signals or barricades.

Elderly Man Killed In Kurla

In a separate incident in Kurla East, an 84-year-old man died after an Ertiga car allegedly ran over him while he was sleeping beside a road divider.

Parksite and Nehru Nagar police have registered cases in the two incidents and launched investigations into the circumstances leading to the deaths.

Crash Occurs On LBS Road

According to the FIR registered by Parksite police, the accident occurred around 1 am on October 24 near Gate No. 2 of Lodha Building on LBS Road in Vikhroli West. Kamble, 23, was riding his Suzuki Access motorcycle (MH 03 FG 4789) towards Ghatkopar with his 24-year-old friend, Ankush Shantaram Jadhav, riding pillion.

When they reached the vicinity of Lodha Building, their motorcycle crashed into a dumper (MH 04 LQ 9373) parked along the roadside. The collision left the motorcycle badly mangled and both occupants seriously injured.

Rider Declared Dead At Hospital

After receiving information from local residents, Parksite police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured men to Rajawadi Hospital. Doctors declared Kamble dead before admission, while Jadhav was later shifted to Sion Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Gautam Waman Gaikwad, 45, Kamble's maternal uncle and a resident of Suryanagar in Vikhroli West, told police that he received a call from his friend, Pachi Munda, around 1.20 am informing him about the accident.

Dumper Allegedly Lacked Warning Signals

When Gaikwad reached the accident site, he found his nephew's motorcycle severely damaged and lying on the road. He alleged that the dumper had been parked negligently in a dangerous position on LBS Road, without adequate parking lights, reflective material at the rear or barricades to warn approaching motorists.

The complaint further alleged that the dumper had been parked without following the necessary safety precautions, creating a potential hazard for road users.

Case Registered Against Dumper Driver

Based on Gaikwad's statement, Parksite police registered a case against the dumper driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. The driver is accused of negligent parking that allegedly led to Kamble's death and caused serious injuries to Jadhav. Further investigation is underway.

In the second incident, 84-year-old Vasant Mahadev Tambe died after an Ertiga car allegedly ran over him near Subhash Shah Chowk in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East, around 12.30 am on October 23.

According to the FIR registered by Nehru Nagar police, Tambe was sleeping close to a road divider when the car (MH 01 FE 9867) allegedly ran over him, causing fatal injuries. He died before he could be admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

Police took the alleged driver, Arshad Raza Khan, 45, a resident of the 90 Feet Road area near Sion-Dharavi Road in Dharavi, into custody in connection with the case. He is accused of driving negligently and causing the elderly man's death.

As part of the investigation, police worked to establish the deceased's identity and visited his residence the following morning. They showed a photograph of Tambe to his son, Ganesh Tambe, 53, who works at Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government headquarters.

Ganesh reportedly told police that his father had a mental health condition and had been spending time outside the house, often eating meals outside, for the past two years. Even when family members brought him home, he would leave again without informing them.

Police subsequently informed the family of Tambe's death, recorded his son's complaint and registered a case against the alleged driver. Further investigation is underway.

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