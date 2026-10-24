Navi Mumbai: Two Seriously Injured In Taloja Firing Over Lift Maintenance Contract Dispute; Four Detained | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Four persons have allegedly been detained in connection with a firing incident in Taloja Phase 2 in the early hours of Saturday, in which two men were seriously injured. The incident occurred near Shivaji Chowk around 1.15 am following a dispute over a lift maintenance contract and financial transactions linked to a former partnership, police said.

Case Registered Against Eight Persons

The Taloja police have registered a case against eight persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, including provisions related to attempt to murder. The injured, identified as Vishal Rajabhau Shinde and Sachin Dange, are undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

“The dispute is believed to have arisen over a lift maintenance contract and financial dealings from an earlier partnership. Four persons have allegedly been detained in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway,” a police official said.

Former Partners Had Separated

According to the police complaint, the parties had previously undertaken contracts in partnership but separated following disagreements over financial transactions. Their differences allegedly continued over securing lift maintenance contracts.

At around 1.15 am, Shinde, Dange and Saurabh Dumbre were standing below Marwa building near Shivaji Chowk when the accused allegedly arrived and confronted them. The argument over the contract and old financial dealings escalated into a physical assault.

The accused allegedly attacked the three men with iron rods and wooden sticks. During the assault, Sagar Dange allegedly fired a shot at Vishal Shinde, while Rudra Baravkar allegedly shot Sachin Dange in the neck. Both sustained serious injuries, while Dumbre was also allegedly assaulted.

The attackers fled after the incident. On receiving information, Taloja police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

The five identified accused are Sagar Dange, Akash Dange, Ganesh Lavare, Aniket Narwade and Rudra Baravkar. Three other accused remain unidentified. Police are investigating the roles of those involved and efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

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