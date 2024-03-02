Disturbing VIDEO: School Bus Runs Over 2 Kids In Maharashtra's Vasai; Sustain Serious Injuries | Twitter

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a school bus ran over two kids who were crossing the road in Vasai area which is adjacent to Mumbai. The horrific incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that one boy and a girl are trying to cross the road and the bus which was moving at a slow speed knocked them down. The children were crossing the road on their own and were not even accompanied by any adult. The children suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Disturbing video. Viewers' discretion advised

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred in broad daylight

The incident occurred in broad daylight on Friday (March 1) at around 2 PM in the afternoon. The kids who suffered serious injuries in the accident seemed to be very young, the girl who is seen in the video, seems to be around 4-5 years and the boy seems to be 2-3 years old. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital and they both are receiving treatment for their injuries. The accident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area.

Bus runs over the kids

The video shows that the bus, which belongs to St. Augustine's High School, was taking a right turn and the bus driver ran over the bus on the two kids who were crossing the road, as he was not able to spot the kids. The kids came under the front tyre of the bus. The bus driver applied the brakes on noticing that the kids were run over by the bus.

The onlookers rescued the kids

The onlookers rescued the kids from beneath the bus and rushed them to a nearby hospital. The bus driver fled the spot as soon as the kids were removed from beneath the bus. The police reached the spot on receiving the information about the incident. They are investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the area and have initiated a probe into the matter. The police have made a team to nab the absconding bus driver.