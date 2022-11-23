Disha Salian death case: Do not want to get involved in dirty politics, says Aaditya Thackeray | Instagram

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and former minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he did not want to get involved in the dirty politics. He was commenting on the purported report of the CBI which reportedly gave him a clean chit in the Disha Salian death case. Mr Thackeray was targeted by the union minister Mr Narayan Rane and his son Mr Nitesh Rane in connection with the Disha Salian death case.

Mr Thackeray said, “That's right, but I don't want to get involved in this dirty politics. I don't want to fall into that mud. So this report is for those who made allegations in this case.”

BJP should apologise to Aaditya Thackeray: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Mr Sanjay Raut demanded that BJP that had accused Mr Aaditya Thackeray in Disha Salian death case should apologise.

However, BJP legislator Mr Nitesh Rane said, ‘’I don’t blame the CBI for its observations in Disha Salian case.CBI entered only after 72 days. From 8th June the “clean up” was done so well with the help of the MVA Gov that by the time the CBI entered nothing much could be recovered.Master of all Cover ups!’’

CBI dismisses report

CBI on Wednesday dismissed a news report stating that the agency had concluded that Disha Salian's death was accidental stating that the agency had never investigated the case in the first place.

"We had not investigated Disha Salian's death case so how can we give any conclusion? Also a PIL seeking CBI probe into Disha's death was already dismissed by the Bombay High Court earlier," said a CBI official.

In November 2020, The Bombay High Court had dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian. Salian (28), died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a residential building at Malad.

Last year, Mumbai Police had reportedly closed the probe into the death of Salian as no evidence of any foul play emerged in the case.