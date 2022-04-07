Disha Salian death: Chapter proceeding begin against BJP leader Nitesh Rane

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Malwani Division) has initiated a chapter proceedings under CrPC against BJP leader Nitesh Rane in connection to the rumours spread about Disha Salian's death. While the show cause notice was issued to Rane on April 1, his lawyers submitted a response on Thursday, following which the hearings will be underway to ascertain the facts pertaining to the case.

In the show cause notice issued to Rane under section 107 of the CrPC, the police have mentioned that the BJP MLA from Kankavli had allegedly made defamatory remarks against late Disha Salian, thereby assassinating her character ok social media as well as in front of the public through his various speeches. During the probe, when police pulled out Rane's criminal records, they found 12 FIRs registered against him and looking at the record, it seemed important that an action be initiated against the politico, otherwise it could lead to a law and order issue. The show cause notice asked Rane to give his reply by Thursday.

Subsequently, in a response submitted on Thursday, Rane's advocate said that the allegations contained in the Show Cause Notice are completely false and concocted. "The present proceedings are part of a much larger conspiracy orchestrated to wreak havoc in the life of the respondent by his political opponents," read the response.

It was further mentioned in the response that The present application is clearly without application of mind and is causing undue harassment to the respondent. Concluding the response, it was mentioned that the show cause notice was misconceived and unfounded and requested the police to recall/ withdraw it.

While police are yet to give a reply, the proceedings and hearings will continue in the court of special executive magistrate in Malwani division.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:16 PM IST