Disha Salian Death Case: '100% Hope Truth Will Come Out,' Says Father Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager After Bombay HC Directs CBI Probe |

Mumbai: After the Bombay High Court handed over the investigation into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and directed the agency to register an FIR, her father Satish Salian said he had never lost hope that the truth would eventually come out. Calling it a nearly six-year-long fight, he said he would wait for the FIR before allowing himself to grieve.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Satish Salian, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, late Disha Salian, says, "I have 100% hope, always. Whatever the truth is, it will come out... Sure, it has been a six-year fight. I had said one thing, and I'll tell you too; until I… pic.twitter.com/VooW8uMtZr — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2026

Reacting to the Bombay High Court’s order, Satish Salian, father of late Disha Salian, said he continued to have '100% hope' that the truth surrounding his daughter’s death would emerge. He said his family had been fighting for nearly six years and that he had remained firm on his demand for registration of an FIR. “I have 100% hope, always. Whatever the truth is, it will come out,” Satish said after the court transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

'Will Cry After FIR Gets Registered': Satish Salian

Recalling his long legal battle, he said he had previously maintained that he would not break down until an FIR was registered. “I had said one thing, and I’ll tell you too; until I cry, until an FIR is registered, once an FIR is filed, I will go home and cry. I won’t shed tears until then,” he said.

Satish also reiterated his demand for an FIR against all those named in his earlier complaint. “An FIR should be registered against all of them. It should be. Action should be taken against whoever did wrong,” he said.

He added that anyone found responsible for wrongdoing would have to face the consequences. “If someone has done wrong, they will have to face the consequences. We don’t punish people; the Almighty up above does,” Satish said.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI to take over the investigation into Disha Salian’s death. A bench headed by Justice Sarang Kotwal directed the senior CBI officer in charge of the Mumbai bureau to appoint an investigating officer, record Satish Salian’s statement and register an FIR.

The court directed the investigating officer to examine all aspects surrounding the circumstances in which Disha lost her life. It also clarified that no individual should be treated as an accused unless the investigation produces sufficient material to raise reasonable suspicion against them.

Disha, who had worked as a manager and had represented late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad, Mumbai. The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and, after its inquiry, concluded that she had died by suicide.

The Maharashtra government had maintained that previous inquiries found no evidence of foul play and questioned the delay of more than five years in approaching the court. The High Court, however, observed that Disha’s parents may not have recovered from the shock of losing their daughter, which could explain the delay. It also noted that authorities themselves had reopened the inquiry three to four years after the incident.

Lawyer Names Aaditya Thackeray As Main Accused

Satish’s lawyer, advocate Nilesh Ojha, welcomed the court’s decision, saying the family had full faith that the truth would prevail. Ojha had alleged that Disha was assaulted and killed and had sought registration of an FIR and a CBI investigation.

He also named Aaditya Thackeray and several others as primary accused in the case. "The primary accused named are Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, Aaditya's bodyguard, Rhea Chakraborty, Sachin Waze, and Param Bir Singh," said Ojha.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Satish Salian, father of late Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in her death case, says, "No, we have full faith that truth will prevail. The court has already made its stance clear. They… pic.twitter.com/2JEeQJsHhj — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2026

The High Court directed Malwani Police to hand over all relevant documents and articles to the CBI. If the investigation establishes an offence, the agency will have to file an appropriate report before the competent court. If no offence is found, a summary report will be filed, which Satish will have the right to challenge through a protest petition.

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