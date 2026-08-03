Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Questions Mumbai Police Over No FIR, Seeks Explanation On Postmortem Findings

The Bombay High Court questioned the Mumbai Police over the absence of an FIR and sought clarification on the postmortem findings in Disha Salian's death | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the Mumbai Police over their handling of the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, asking why an FIR was never registered despite her father raising suspicion about the circumstances of her death.

The court also sought an explanation for the post-mortem findings after Disha allegedly fell from the 14th floor of a residential building.

A bench of Justices Bharti Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande was hearing a petition filed by Disha’s father, Satish Salian, seeking a CBI probe into her death.

Disha, manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from a residential building in Malad. The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and, after conducting inquiries, concluded that she had died by suicide.

Court Questions Police Action

During the hearing, the bench asked why the police did not register an FIR after the victim’s father alleged foul play.

“If somebody, in this case the victim’s father, raises suspicion about the circumstances in which the death occurred, what stopped the police from registering an FIR and investigating it?” the bench asked.

Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray told the court that the police had conducted two inquiries, both of which concluded that it was a case of suicide.

“This was supported by the statements given by the witnesses in the case,” Hiray submitted.

Post-Mortem Findings Under Scrutiny

Questioning the post-mortem findings, the bench asked: “If a person falls from a height of 14 floors, wouldn’t there be any injuries to the body?”

Hiray replied that photographs of the body showed head injuries. However, Satish Salian’s counsel, Nilesh Ojha, disputed this, alleging that the photographs initially shown to the family did not show such injuries.

Documents Sought By Petitioner

The High Court also pulled up the police for not providing documents related to the accidental death inquiry, including the ADR, to the petitioner.

“As per the police, there is no FIR and hence no probe going on. When only an accidental death inquiry is being conducted and the police’s inference is suicide, what is stopping them from giving certain innocuous documents to the petitioner?” the bench asked.

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The matter has been kept for further hearing on August 24.

In his petition, Satish Salian has alleged that his daughter was raped and murdered and that there was a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect influential persons.

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