Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Father's Plea Seeking CBI Probe

Bombay High Court proceedings in Disha Salian's death case were deferred after a judge recused from hearing the matter | File Photo

Mumbai, June 24: The Bombay High Court judge, Justice Ashish Chavan, on Wednesday recused from hearing a plea filed by Satish Salian into the unnatural death of his daughter, Disha Salian, celebrity manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2020.

Satish Salian had approached the High Court in 2025 seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her alleged gang rape and murder. He sought directions for FIR registration in connection with his daughter’s 2020 death, alleging that his daughter was gang raped and murdered, and sought a CBI probe into the incident. He alleged that there was a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons. His plea also alleges a politically orchestrated cover-up.

Disha died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case.

Judge Recuses From Hearing

On Wednesday, when the matter was listed for hearing before a bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Chavan, the judge recused himself.

Earlier, on February 4 this year, Justice Sandesh Patil recused himself from hearing the petition since he had appeared for the CBI as a Special Public Prosecutor before being elevated as a judge.

Before Justice Patil, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere had recused herself from hearing the petition on grounds relating to judicial assignment. The assignment to hear criminal matters was before another bench, and the matter was listed before the bench headed by Justice Dere.

After that, the petition was listed for hearing before a bench headed by then Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar (now a Supreme Court judge), who also recused himself from hearing the case on the administrative side.

Multiple Recusals In Case

The petition was then assigned for hearing before a bench headed by Justice Gadkari. On December 11, 2025, the court had remarked that it would have to look at all the necessary medical reports before passing any orders in the petition. The state had then sought time, saying it was still waiting for the forensic report as it had sent the evidence for fresh evaluation.

The plea will be assigned to another bench.

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The plea alleged that Disha Salian was “brutally raped, murdered, and subjected to a politically orchestrated cover-up”. The petition claimed it seeks to expose the web of lies, corruption and suppression of facts behind the murder, allegedly to protect certain influential persons. The petitioner has claimed that initially he believed the probe conducted by the city police but has now learnt that the same was only a cover-up.

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