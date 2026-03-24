Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Questions Mumbai Police Over Delay In Filing Final Report, Says 'No Factor Justifies' It

Disha Salian Death Case: Father's Plea For CBI Probe Stuck As Judges Recuse, Hearing Delayed | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday, March 23, pulled up the Mumbai Police over the delay in filing its final report in connection with the 2020 death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, directing authorities to proceed based on the evidence already on record.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam expressed strong displeasure at the continued delay. “No factor justifies the delay in filing the report,” the bench observed while hearing a petition filed by Disha’s father, Satish Salian.

Appearing for the Police, Additional Public Prosecutor Mankuwar Deshmukh informed the court that while a preliminary report had been prepared, the investigation remained incomplete. She said that the delay was caused by the submission of new evidence by the Salian family in the form of a pendrive, which is being verified.

The court, however, questioned the authorities over their failure to place the preliminary report before the magistrate despite it being ready. It further clarified that any report based on newly received material must be filed within 24 hours. The matter has has been posted for further hearing after two weeks.

Case Background

On June 8, 2020, when Salian allegedly fell from the 12th floor of the Regent Galaxy building in Malad West , the Malvani Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) instead of an FIR. This early decision shaped the pace of the case.

An ADR does not trigger standard criminal investigation procedures like fixed forensic timelines, arrests or charge sheets. While police maintained there was no evidence of foul play, this classification slowed or limited key steps such as aggressive evidence collection and early involvement of specialised units.

As the case gained national attention, conflicting narratives emerged. While police called it a suicide, sections of the public, political figures and social media pushed theories of murder and conspiracy.

Over time, Salian’s father, Satish Salian, filed multiple complaints alleging a cover-up and involvement of influential individuals. These required repeated re-examination of the case, documents and evidence.

The SIT probe added volume but not speed

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed in December 2023 to re-examine the case. The probe is ongoing, with no final report submitted yet. The matter has also been repeatedly heard in the Bombay High Court through petitions seeking a CBI probe, fresh FIR and access to documents.

In November 2025, the High Court questioned the delay and sought clarity on why the case remained inconclusive and why certain documents were not shared with the family.

Court procedures, including filings, hearings and adjournments, have further extended the timeline.

Political shadows and high-profile allegations

The case has remained politically charged, with allegations, counter-allegations and legal interventions adding layers of scrutiny but slowing progress.

Additionally, key complaints from the family, including allegations of rape and murder, were filed years later. These had to be treated as fresh claims, requiring re-examination of old evidence and witnesses, further delaying the process.

Where the case stands

The Mumbai Police and SIT continue the probe, maintaining there is no evidence of murder. A CBI closure report also ruled it a suicide and found no link to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

However, the family continues to contest these findings. The High Court has questioned why the case remains unresolved after five years.

With multiple agencies, conflicting claims and repeated legal interventions, the case remains ongoing but without closure, delayed by a mix of procedural decisions, political factors and the absence of a clear early investigative direction.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/