Disgusting! Woman Finds Dead Insect In Veg Burger Ordered From Burger King In Mumbai; Shares VIDEO & Claims Suffered Diarrhoea

Mumbai: In a disgusting incident reported from Mumbai, a woman claimed that she found a dead insect inside a burger after ordering the food item from the outlet 'Burger King'. The woman also shared a video of her ordeal on the social media. She also said in the video that she felt like vomiting the very moment she found and spotted the dead insect inside the burger.

In a video shared on Instagram, the woman not only shows the insect inside the burger but also expressed her deep disappointment at the outlet renowned for its burgers. "I don’t know what to rely on anymore," she says in the video. She has also demanded an apology over the incident.

"🚨🚨Found a dead insect 🐜 in my Burger King order today, @burgerkingindia this is not acceptable if big brands like Burger King can’t take care of their hygiene then I don’t know what to rely on anymore.

This store was located in Mumbai and my double party veggie burger had a dead insect inside it 🚨🚨 This raises safety issues for all of us and also our reliability on huge brands which cannot take care of their franchise’s , I demand an apology for the risk to my health and safety , I had consumed half the burger.❌❌❌❌❌❌ Please tag @burgerkingindia and ask for necessary steps," the woman posted on Instagram.

This is not a one off incident. Recent reports about insects and even rats and lizards found in food items raised severe concerns regarding safety of customers.

Food poisoning and diseases caused due to unhygienic food is a major health concern and such cases often surge during the monsoons. However, the recent cases that surfaced regarding alien and strange objects and creatures found in food items have included majority of take away items, several of them being from well known eateries.

This has led to questions over the practices followed in online food delivery. The matter becomes even more serious given the reliability of young working population living away from their homes relying on online food delivery for their daily diet and nutrition. One can only hope that the authorities take note of incidents of such incidents and act at the earliest to prevent any untoward situations.