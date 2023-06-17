ED Attaches ₹3.40 Crore Worth Property Of Cricket Bookie Anil Jaisinghani In Money Laundering Case

Representative Image | FPJ

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made significant progress in the investigation against cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). Following a complaint filed by Vadodara Police Station in Gujarat in 2015, ED initiated investigations and found evidence of Jaisinghani's involvement in cricket betting activities and the accumulation of substantial illicit funds through fraudulent means.

Despite evading summons since 2015 and showing non-cooperation in the investigation, Jaisinghani was arrested by ED on April 8. The PMLA Court in Ahmedabad rejected his bail application. Additionally, ED conducted searches at Jaisinghani's known premises on June 9. In a recent development, ED has traced and attached immovable property worth Rs. 3.40 Crore registered under Jaisinghani's name.

Property Attachment and Prosecution Proceedings

ED, in its efforts to curb money laundering activities, has successfully traced and attached immovable property owned by Anil Jaisinghani. The Provisional Attachment Order No. 03/2023, dated June 5, 2023, has authorized the attachment of property valued at Rs. 3.40 Crore. This action ensures that Jaisinghani's ill-gotten assets remain inaccessible during the ongoing investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

Furthermore, ED has filed a prosecution complaint against Anil Jaisinghani before the PMLA Special Court in Ahmedabad on June 6, 2023. The Hon'ble Court has taken cognizance of the complaint, indicating that the case is now under trial. These legal actions reinforce the commitment of enforcement agencies to hold individuals involved in money laundering and illicit activities accountable.

Read Also 2014 Indore Bank Fraud Case: ED Seeks Case File From EOW To Probe Money Laundering Facet

Jaisinghani was arrested after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta filed a complaint against them with Malabar Hill police for attempting to extort money from them.