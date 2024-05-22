'Dilute Poll Code To Mitigate Drought Woes': Nana Patole To Govt

Congress State President Nana Patole | ANI Photo

Coming down heavily on the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Congress state president Nana Patole on Wednesday targeted the government over the worsening drought situation across the state. Asserting that the rural areas are reeling under acute water shortage, he demanded that the government must dilute the model code of conduct, paving way to run fodder camps and arrange water tankers to mitigate the crisis. “Four months ago, we had asked the government to make proper arrangements to address the issue, but it was busy breaking political parties,” he said.

The state is facing trouble due to water shortage as stock in lakes is very low. Villages are not getting drinking water. “Women in rural areas are struggling in scorching heat to fetch water. There is no fodder for animals. Many cities are getting water in 10-12 days.” He said that it has been learnt that there is water scarcity in at least 23 districts. Situation in Marathwada is the worst. Dairy farmers are in trouble because there is no fodder available for animals.

Quoting animal husbandry minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Patole said that the former had informed that the state has fodder for next 45 days. “If it is true then why is the Mahayuti government waiting to run fodder camp? Farmers are already facing losses due to unseasonal rain and thunderstorms. Now, drought-like situations have brought more troubles for them,” he added.