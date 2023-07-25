Dilip Kumar’s Pali Hill Bungalow To Be Redeveloped Into Luxe Residency & Museum Titled 'The Legend'

Yesteryear’s late superstar Dilip Kumar’s Pali Hill bungalow will get an equally elevated status when a plan to redevelop it with luxe residences and a museum is unveiled next week. | FPJ

Yesteryear’s late superstar Dilip Kumar’s Pali Hill bungalow will get an equally elevated status when a plan to redevelop it with luxe residences and a museum is unveiled next week.

The unveiling ceremony has been organised by Thane based Ashar Group. “This redevelopment transformation will witness the conversion of this property site into an ultra-luxurious residential space along with a momentous tribute to the superstar in the form of a dedicated museum capturing and celebrating his life journey and milestones,” read a communication from the builder.

Project will be named ‘The Legend’

The Free Press Journal has learnt that the project will be named ‘The Legend’, spread over 1,600 sqmt of the plot area.

This will be the developer’s second such project in Bandra’s Pali Hill. Both are placed in the ultra-luxury segment. At the ongoing project, one of the deals was for as high as ₹1.35 lakh per square foot.

The superstar lived in this bungalow between 1953 and 2003 until it was in a dilapidated state. Thereafter the actor and his wife Saira Banu moved to another property in Pali Hill.

The plot had been in dispute for years

For years now, this plot has been in the news for certain developments, right from Saira Banu issuing a defamation notice for ₹250 crore to builder Samir N Bhojwani to unsuccessfully appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In 2018, she had approached Mumbai police and lodged a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing for cheating and trying to grab the bungalow. It was alleged that Bhojwani forged certain documents to transfer the property’s ownership. The matter was held up in the courts for many years.

