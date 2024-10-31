'Digital Arrest' Scam: Maharashtra Cyber Department Issues Alert Cautioning Citizens About Fraudsters Posing As CBI & Police Official

Photo credit: Pixabay

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued an alert for citizens warning them about the rampant digital arrest fraud wherein scammers pretend to be police or CBI officers accusing the victim of a crime and induce them to pay money. The advisory states that the scammers use fake documents and demand money to avoid arrest. The advisory also states that one should never pay or share any personal information and always verify such claims with official sources. In the latest Mann Ki Baat episode on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken about the menace of 'Digital Arrest' scam and gave steps to tackle this cybercrime.

In his address, the PM had said that under the digital arrest fraud, callers pose as officials from the police, CBI, RBI, or narcotics departments, speaking with great confidence. "The first step involves collecting your personal information. Step two is creating an atmosphere of fear, instilling so much fear that you can't think clearly and step three is applying time pressure on the victims. Victims of digital arrest come from all backgrounds and ages. Many have lost substantial sums of their hard-earned money. If you ever receive such a call, don't be afraid. Be aware that no investigative agency conducts such interrogations over the phone or video call. The three steps to digital security are: stop, think and take action. If possible, take a screenshot or record the call. No government agency issues threats over the phone or demands money," PM Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat address.

"There is no legal system called digital arrest; it's purely fraud, deceit, a criminal enterprise by those who are enemies of society. Various investigative agencies, in collaboration with state governments, are actively working to address this scam. The National Cyber Coordination Centre has been established to foster coordination among these agencies," the PM had said.

"In digital arrest cases, the victims receive a phone call, email, or message claiming they are under investigation for illegal activities, such as identity theft or money laundering. The scammer threatens the victim with arrest or legal consequences unless they take immediate action. They often create a sense of panic to prevent rational thinking. Under the guise of clearing their name or assisting with the investigation, the individuals are coerced into transferring large sums of money to specified Bank Accounts or UPI IDs," said a cyber police official.

On October 17, a 57-year-old doctor had lost nearly Rs 7 crore to cyber fraudsters in a ‘digital arrest' scam. The scammers had told the complainant that a SIM card in her name was linked to a bank account found during investigation of a money laundering case and induced her to transfer money in different bank accounts.