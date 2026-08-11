Died Within Just Five Seconds! 32-Year-Old Worker Struck By Electric Shock While Installing Pole In Maharashtra's Beed - Video |

Beed Maharashtra: In a major tragedy reported from Maharashtra’s Beed district, a 32-year-old worker died after receiving a strong electric shock on the bypass road in Majalgaon city while trying to install an electric distribution pole.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, with many users raising serious concerns about the safety of workers during such work. In the purported video, workers were seen trying to install an electric pole with the help of a crane. However, while the man was holding the pole, he was suddenly electrocuted within just five seconds and died on the spot, while another worker narrowly escaped the fatal shock.

Beed - A 32-year-old worker died after receiving a strong electric shock on the bypass road in Majalgaon city when power suddenly started flowing during the installation of a distribution pole. A CCTV video of the accident has surfaced, showing the shocking sequence in which the… pic.twitter.com/tV4hq2zNfr — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 10, 2026

Electricity allegedly resumed during work

According to the latest report from NDTV India, work to install a double-pole DP transformer on the bypass road of Majalgaon city was underway. The work was being carried out by four people at the site, and they were informed that the electricity had been shut down.

The report further states that while the workers were trying to install the pole, electricity in the region suddenly resumed at around 1 pm, killing the worker on the spot. Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as Sheikh Aawaz Pasha Deshmukh.

Police register case

Following the fatal incident, police registered a case against four individuals associated with the electricity department and contractor Dhairyasheel Bhagwat Thombare. An investigation has been launched. Further details in the case are awaited.

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