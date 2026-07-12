Two Youths Tied To Pole, Given Electric Shocks Over Motor Theft Suspicion In Raisen; 2 Arrested After NHRC Takes Cognisance -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video showing two youths being subjected to electric shocks surfaced on social media on Sunday from Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen, prompting even the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to swing into action.

According to information, the victims were subjected to inhuman treatment over suspicion of motor theft. The incident took place in Karmodiya village under the Raisen Kotwali police station limits. The victims are reportedly residents of Dhaniyakhedi village and belong to the Bairagi community.

The video is being widely circulated on social media and is being termed as "inhuman punishment". Netizens also said that India does not allow such treatment even to prisoners.

Disturbing visuals surface

In the video, the victims can be seen tied to a pole in a field. They are being beaten and given electric shocks using a device meant to protect crops from wild animals, allegedly to force them to confess to the theft.

The incident came to light after the video of the alleged assault went viral on social media on Saturday evening.

Two arrested

Following the video, police started an investigation and registered an FIR. Two suspects have been arrested, while efforts are on to identify and nab others involved.

SDPO Pratibha Sharma said, "A viral video has come to the notice of the police today, in which two individuals, who are being called thieves, are being beaten up and abused by a group of people. Initial action in this matter was taken by the Kotwali police, in which an FIR was registered against both the suspects around July 4. Both of them were found stealing motorcycles and scooters, on the basis of which a case was registered at the Kotwali police station."

Raisen, Madhya Pradesh: SDPO Pratibha Sharma says, "A viral video has come to the notice of the police today, in which two individuals, who are being called thieves, are being beaten up and abused by a group of people. Initial action in this matter was taken by the Kotwali… pic.twitter.com/B2xmcUhEYS — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2026

Locals said the two youths were taken to a field after being suspected of stealing a water motor.

They were allegedly tied to a pole and assaulted. The suspects reportedly tried to force them to reveal the names of others allegedly involved in the theft.

The matter gained attention after a video surfaced online showing some people allegedly beating a youth tied to a pole and giving him electric shocks. After the video went viral, police immediately launched an investigation.

NHRC takes cognisance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken note of the incident. NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo shared the video on social media and said that the commission had taken cognisance of the matter and issued necessary directions.

Police have registered a case against Jitendra Thakur and Bhanwarlal Thakur under relevant sections related to assault and other offences.

Both suspects have been arrested, while the identities of other people seen in the video are being verified and further investigation is underway.