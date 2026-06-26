Man Tied To Tractor-Trolley, Beaten & Burnt With Iron Rod For Stealing Silver Anklets Of Elderly Woman In MP’s Rajgarh — Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was tied to a tractor-trolley, allegedly beaten and burnt with a heated iron rod after being caught by villagers of stealing sillver anklets in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Thursday.

He was accused of stealing silver anklets from an elderly woman in Rajgarh district’s Kharparas village was later caught by villagers.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the man tied with a rope and being beaten as villagers surrounded him. It also shows him being repeatedly assaulted and allegedly burnt with a heated iron rod without interruption.

Watch the VIDEO below :

MP के राजगढ़ में युवक ने महिला के पैरो से चांदी की पायल लूटटी,,, ग्रामीणों ने ट्रेक्टर-ट्राली से बांधकर पीटा,,, लोहा गर्म कर दागा pic.twitter.com/eWB4smm8Z3 — Rajesh Newli Naidunia (@RajeshS96035814) June 25, 2026

Cases have been filed against both sides.

The Incident

According to police, on the night of June 23, Govind Verma allegedly entered the house of a 90-year-old woman living alone in Kalipeeth area and stole her silver anklets. When the elderly woman woke up and raised an alarm, he fled.

MP के राजगढ़ में युवक को महिला के पैरो से चांदी की पायल लूटने पर बांधकर पीटा,,, लोहा गर्म कर दागा pic.twitter.com/7fxfcXRGDr — Rajesh Newli Naidunia (@RajeshS96035814) June 25, 2026

The next day, villagers traced and caught him. He was allegedly tied up, beaten, and his legs were burnt using a heated iron rod. Some villagers were also seen trying to stop the violence.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting police action. A theft case was registered against the accused on the woman’s complaint.

मध्यप्रदेश ब्रेकिंग



▪️ राजगढ़ में चोरी के आरोपी को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़कर बेरहमी से पीटा, वीडियो वायरल।

▪️ आरोपी को ट्रैक्टर से बांधकर मारपीट और गर्म तार से दागने का आरोप।

▪️ घटना के बाद पुलिस ने 4 लोगों के खिलाफ SC/ST एक्ट सहित केस दर्ज किया।

▪️ पुलिस मामले की जांच कर आगे की… pic.twitter.com/iygiFMZ5iI — FM News (@FMNewsLive) June 25, 2026

Police also registered a case against four villagers under assault charges and the SC/ST Act for attacking him.

The matter is under investigation at the SDOP level. Police are questioning the accused and strict action will be taken based on the statements.