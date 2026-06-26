Groom Rides Horse Through Knee-Deep Water As Wedding Procession Moves On Flooded Road In Indore-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding procession was seen moving through knee-deep water after heavy rain caused severe waterlogging on MR-10 Link Road in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising fresh questions over the city's drainage system.

The video is said to be from Wednesday, June 24, when heavy rainfall lashed Indore. And, the baratis can be seen dancing on the watterlogged roads, anyway.

Watch the VIDEO below :

इंदौर में पहली ही मानसूनी बारिश ने नगर निगम के दावों की पोल खोल दी। जलभराव के बीच एक दूल्हे की बारात को घुटनों तक भरे बदबूदार पानी से होकर गुजरना पड़ा, जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल है। pic.twitter.com/bx0PWdqYvN — Yash Ahmad (@YashAhmad8) June 26, 2026

As the road remained flooded, the groom was forced to ride his horse through the waterlogged stretch.

The band people were also present, were anyway doing their task, as the 'baratis' dance through the streets.

Wedding guests were seen dancing, singing, and making their way through the flooded road despite the difficult conditions.

The waterlogged road did little to dampen the celebrations, as the wedding procession continued despite the flooded conditions.

देश के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर और मध्य प्रदेश की आर्थिक राजधानी इंदौर के रोबोट चौराहे के पास स्थित न्याय नगर इलाके से नगर निगम के प्री-मानसून तैयारियों के दावों की पोल खोलता एक हैरान करने वाला वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। शहर में हुई पहली ही तेज मानसूनी बारिश के बाद पूरी… pic.twitter.com/fqBq3XWCZK — Nedrick News (@nedricknews) June 26, 2026

Several people in the video can also be heard expressing anger over the poor drainage system and questioning the functioning of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

The knee-deep water on the road has once again raised concerns over the city's rainwater drainage arrangements.

Forget destination wedding, you are #WelcomeToTheJungle of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.



A Groom is going through an artificial river developed by the truthful efforts of Indore Nagar Nigam.



We don't know if they are planning to make a duplicate copy of Amazon R.



It's a #MustWatch. pic.twitter.com/qVxiX5Q50h — Indira Gandhi (@Vgina_privilege) June 26, 2026

The viral video has drawn mixed reactions on social media. Many users remarked that while Indore has consistently been ranked India's cleanest city, it also needs to improve its drainage infrastructure so that residents do not face such problems during the monsoon.