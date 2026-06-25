Crane-Lifted Van Explodes Mid-Air During Muharram Procession In Ujjain; FIR Filed Against Four-- VIDEO

Crane-Lifted Van Explodes Mid-Air On Muharram Procession In Ujjain; FIR Filed Against Four Accused | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A van suspended above the ground by a crane, which later exploded mid-air at a height of approximately 40 feet during the Muharram procession in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

Before the explosion, a young man with his face covered by a cloth is seen waving a red flag atop the van.

The van bore the inscription 'Le Phir Aa Gaye' (Here We Are Again)

Another young man is also standing on the van.

The incident reportedly took place on the night of June 23 in Badnagar. A large number of people participated in the procession, which moved through the Adan neighbourhood of Badnagar.

An FIR has been registered against four individuals, including the crane owner, and three people have been taken into custody.

Muharram procession held in Badnagar's Adan neighbourhood. A Muharram procession was taken out in the Adan neighbourhood of Badnagar, attended by thousands of people.

A video of the incident went viral on X

Hindu organisations have condemned this act. After the video went viral, Swami Shivanand Giri, a seer from Haridwar, raised objections.

He wrote on social media that it appeared a message was being conveyed that "we will blow up the vehicles of *kafirs* (non-believers) in this manner."

Ritesh Maheshwari of the Hindu Jagran Manch stated that the 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' demands that the district administration clarify whether permission had been granted for such an activity.

Regarding the matter, Badnagar Station In-charge confirmed that the police have been apprised of the incident.

An investigation is underway, involving the questioning of the organisers, and prompt action will be taken.